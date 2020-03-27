Boris Johnson confirms that he has tested positive for coronavirus

Here’s everything you need to know..

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

Schools have closed, workers have been sent home and non emergency staff have been urged not to leave their houses where possible.

Among those diagnosed with coronavirus have been multiple high profile names, from Prince Charles and Prince Albert to Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

The most recent person to come forward with their diagnosis is UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who broke the news today on Twitter.

‘Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,’ Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in a video on social media. ‘I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.’

He continued: ’Together we will beat this.’

This comes after his statement last night thanking the NHS.

‘On behalf of the whole country, I want to thank all the incredible nurses, doctors, NHS support staff & carers who are working flat out to fight coronavirus Clapping hands sign #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS

‘To help them, and protect the NHS, we need everyone to stay at home #StayHomeSaveLives’

We will continue to update this story.