Tom Felton is organising a Harry Potter reunion and we need an invite

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Who doesn’t love a Harry Potter reunion? We couldn’t deal when the Weasley children reunited earlier this year, and literally lived for Tom Felton and Emma Watson’s LA meet up to enjoy a bit of skateboarding.

Now, Tom Felton – who shockingly only actually appeared as Draco Malfoy in 31 minutes of the entire series – has opened up about his plans to host a Harry Potter reunion next month and we are here for it.

In a recent interview, Tom revealed that he is still pally with his Harry Potter co-stars and that he’s ‘planning some sort of digital celebration’ to mark the 19th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, on November 14th.

Discussing the reunion with Entertainment Tonight, he explained that they’ll be getting on board with the virtual meet ups that have taken over 2020.

He said: ‘It’s been nice because it’s the 19-year anniversary on November 14, so I’m planning some sort of digital celebration. I’m trying to wrangle all the oldies back together again to celebrate the achievement really.’

We are SO up for that.

The cast have remained friends since the franchise wrapped up in 2008, and Tom said that they all stay in touch via WhatsApp. Now that’s a group chat we want in on. He also saw some of the actors recently too for a game of golf.

‘I saw the Weasley twins the other day,’ he said. ‘We went out to play some golf.

‘Always chatting with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp and staying in touch with them and making sure everything’s alright.’

Please can this virtual reunion happen?!