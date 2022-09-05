Timothée Chalamet says social media is ‘tough’ for young people

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The actor isn't the first celebrity to talk about the negative impacts of social media

When he’s not breaking the internet with his outfits from the Venice Film Festival, Timothée Chalamet is pretty vocal about his experiences. Now, the Dune actor has spoken out about the effects of social media on the younger generation.

Chalamet said that with the ‘onslaught of social media’ it’s ‘tough to be alive now’ for young people who rely on social media such as Twitter and TikTok.

The 26-year-old admitted his views on social media as he gave a press conference for his new film Bones and All, at the Venice Film festival.

He told E! News: “To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged. I can’t imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media.”

Talking about his new role, which is set in the 80s, years before social media became popular, he added: “It was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.” While he added: “Without casting judgment on that, you can find your tribe there, but I think it’s tough to be alive now,”

The US actor, who plays Maren, a ‘sexy bisexual cannibal’, in the coming-of-age romantic-horror film, also said how much we rely on social media today could be detrimental to society. “I think societal collapse is in the air — or it smells like it — and, without being pretentious, that’s why hopefully movies matter, because that’s the role of the artist… to shine a light on what’s going on.”