As much as I have tried to let it pass me by, TikTok refuses to leave me alone.

During the very first lockdown, I downloaded it as I wanted to get in on the dance routine action. But was told on numerous occasions by my fellow inmates that they wouldn’t learn the moves and that I was too old for such nonsense. So it was promptly deleted. I then downloaded it again after everyone was banging on about some chap from Scotland and his version of a sea shanty. Again, it didn’t last long. But now, I simply cannot escape it because it has taken over the beauty world.

Every day I receive emails about the latest TikTok beauty trends – some of them good, like slugging, and some of them incredibly bad – let’s not go any further with suncream contouring.

These trends are going anywhere, so I thought I’d talk you through some of the summer’s biggest beauty trends on the social media platform to decipher which ones are worth following and which ones are best to miss.

TikTok’s biggest summer beauty trends

1. #Y2Khair

Claw clips, face-framing layers, teeny tiny braids, high ponytails and space buns – are just a few of the 00s hair trends that are appearing on the TikTok feed. The noughties have been a huge influence this year, across fashion too.

My thoughts: The scariest thing about this trend is that most of the people posting their versions of the looks weren’t born in the early 00s. However, as someone who lived through them and embraced almost all of these trends, I am here for this. As are 19.5M others.

2. #Sireneyes

With 498.7M views, this sultry trend is all about sexy ‘come-to-bed’ eyes. It’s a smokey eye taken to the next level.

Inspired by The Siren, the symbol of temptation and desire from Greek Mythology, which lured sailors off their path and into the waves of destruction with song.

My thoughts: I really love this trend. I’m all about bringing bold and beautiful eyes back. It’s also incredibly achievable with the tools that you already have in your make-up kit. I hope this one sticks around until the end of the year, because this makes for a stunning Christmas party look.

3. #Foundationinwater

Said to make foundation transfer-proof and less oily, this 23.3M-grossing trend involves dropping some of your foundation into a glass of water, mixing it around and then applying the separated formula onto your face.

My thoughts: This seems like a whole lot of effort and mess. If you find your foundation is too oily for your skin type, then you probably need to find a formula that isn’t oil-based (might I recommend the best foundation for oily skin?). As for the transfer thing, I’m not convinced that it works. 23.3M

4. #Graphicliner

A playful approach to liner. Rather than just a simple winged liner, users are taking things one step further by incorporating colour, face jewels and interesting shapes. This has been a huge trend with over 1.4B views.

My thoughts: This isn’t a new trend, but it’s no wonder that this classic has been picked up so heavily recently. This look was seen repeatedly on the catwalk of the AW shows. From Ulla Johnson and Moschino to Emporio Armani and Molly Goddard, this trend was seen on both sides of the Atlantic.

5. #Hayleybiebernails

Also known as #glazeddonutnails. There is a lot about Hayley Bieber’s beauty habits that TikTok has become obsessed with, but ever since she showed off her pearlescent pinky nude nails it has prompted many, many copycats and 106.8M views.

My thoughts: Love it. Love it. Love it. What’s better than a nude nail? A nude nail that sparkles in the light.