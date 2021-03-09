Thomas Markle says he’ll ‘do a story for the press’ if he doesn’t hear from Harry and Meghan

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made headline news since their tell-all interview with Oprah aired in the US on Sunday evening. As well as revealing that they are expecting a baby girl in the summer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discussed their decision to step back from royal life and the impact that the pressures had on their mental health.

During the two hour interview, Prince Harry also revealed that he felt let down by Prince Charles, who ‘stopped taking [his] calls’, and they told the host that one royal family member – who remains nameless – had ‘concerns and conversations’ about ‘how dark Archie might be’.

Meghan also touched on her relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, revealing that she felt his behaviour was a ‘betrayal’.

He has since responded to their talk with Oprah, appearing on Good Morning Britain earlier today. From his home in Rosarito, Mexico he told Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan: ‘When they say I’m lying and taking advantage of the press… if I don’t hear from them in 30 days, I’ll do a story for the press. I’d love to hear from them. When they start talking to me, I’ll stop talking to the press.’

He continued: ‘This is actually the first time I’ve heard her speak in about four years, the last time we spoke – we actually texted each other – I was lying in hospital after having a heart attack.

‘I had to tell them I couldn’t come to the wedding. At that point, we pretty much said goodbye.’

Meghan’s father went on to claim he was contacted by a photographer who promised to make him ‘look good’, adding: ‘I couldn’t do anything without photos being taken… they were making me an alcoholic, calling me names.

‘Yes, I went through a deal with a man who was going to make me look better. I believed him, I thought it was going to work, it didn’t of course’

He also claimed that he was ‘attacked by the press every day’ but apologised as the interview closed, saying: ‘I’m sorry for what I’ve done, this was a long time ago, I’ve certainly tried to make up for it. The stories in the paper each time are because I’ve not heard from you.’

The Sussexes have not yet responded.