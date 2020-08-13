The Crown just shared their season 5 release date

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Plus the latest cast members, including who's been cast as the new Prince Phillip

The Crown has been a firm Netflix favourite for years now, with the royal drama garnering views from 73 million households since it first streamed in 2016.

Exciting news just in: producers have confirmed a release date for season five. It’s fair to say coronavirus may have put a spanner in the works with regards to filming, as your favourite period drama won’t be back anytime soon. Although interestingly, they maintain the wait was always planned and has nothing to do with the global pandemic.

According to Netflix, the show will air in late 2022. Filming for the next season is yet to actually start, but it’s confirmed production will begin in June 2021.

Season five will see Imelda Staunton, known for her appearence as Professor Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter movies, take on the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

Talking about her casting, Imelda shared: “I have loved watching The Crown from the very start. As an actor, it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.”

Show creator Peter Morgan is also excited about having Imelda on board. He added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty The Queen for the fifth and final season, taking The Crown into the 21st century. Imelda is an astonishing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.”

Alongside her, Game of Thrones star and Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce has been chosen as the new Prince Philip. He’ll take the reigns from Tobias Menzies, who played the Prince in both seasons five and six.

Joining them is Lesley Manville, who will play the Queen’s younger sister Princess Margaret. “I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret,” she said. “The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don’t want to let the side down. Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy.”

Wondering what the new season is set to cover? Producers so far have shared that it’ll follow the lives of the Royals during the 90’s and early noughties.

You may see the Queen’s speech on the 40th anniversary of her succession. Also in this period was the release of Princess Diana’s book detailing her marriage difficulties. Prince Andrew separated from Sarah Ferguson and Princess Anne divorced Captain Mark Phillips. Not forgetting, of course, the passing of Diana in a car crash in 1997.

Excited already? You bet.