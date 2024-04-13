Ryan Gosling is undoubtedly the most talked-about man of the moment, with his iconic performance in Barbie still making him headline news on the regular.

In fact, from his 'I'm Just Ken' Academy Awards performance to his viral statement following Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's snubs, the 43-year-old has been all anyone can talk about this year.

It was his new film, The Fall Guy, that made Gosling news this week, as an interview clip of him and co-star Emily Blunt went viral.

The two A-listers star in the highly-anticipated comedy, showing retired stuntman Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) forced into real life action after a major movie star goes missing.

One teaser scene from the upcoming film shows Gosling's character, stunt man Colt singing and crying to a Taylor Swift ballad. And when ex girlfriend Jody (Emily Blunt) asks him, "Have you been crying to Taylor Swift?", Gosling replies: "Doesn't everybody?".

Following the buzz around the hilarious scene, Blunt and Gosling were asked about their thoughts on Taylor Swift IRL in a recent interview, and their words unsurprisingly went viral.

Yes, Swifties rejoice - Ryan Gosling not only confirmed that he's a Swiftie, but he even revealed his favourite song.

In the now viral interview with Fandango, the pair were asked which of them was the biggest Swiftie, to which Gosling answered himself. And when asked if they were fans, Blunt replied "Oh my God, yeah. Who isn't?"

As for their favourite Taylor Swift tracks, they disagreed. Gosling chose 'All Too Well', the song featured in The Fall Guy's iconic scene, revealing that the track currently "has a real soft spot in my heart", whereas Blunt opted for 'Cruel Summer'.

Will either Ryan Gosling or Emily Blunt be attending Taylor Swift's Eras tour in the coming months? Only time will tell, but we certainly hope so!

The Fall Guy will be available to watch in the UK on 2nd May.

