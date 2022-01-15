Selena Gomez tipped to host this year’s Oscars ceremony

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Pete Davidson was rumoured to helm the hotly anticipated 94th Annual Academy Awards.

However, Variety has reported the 28-year-old comedian has not been chosen to present the awards ceremony because of a clash with his work commitments.

Now, there is growing speculation singer Selena Gomez, 29, could be in talks to present this year’s gig, alongside her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. And we are all for this decision!

Davidson – who is currently dating Kim Kardashian – is said to have had an “informal conversation” with Pete’s team and producers about the possibility of hosting the ceremony.

But it is reportedly “highly unlikely” Pete will present the segment because of his affiliation with NBC, which is the rival network to ABC who air the Oscars.

The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker is believed to be a preferred host, as there is hope the 29-year-old singer and actor will bring in a young audience, but also because Selena, Steve and Martin are an “iconic trio”.

Speaking about the possible host, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president, Craig Erwich, said: “I mean, they are an iconic trio.

‘They have mass appeal. Everybody loves them. They’d be a dream. That said, there’s a lot of incredible talent we’re considering. We’re having ongoing conversations with Will and the Academy about it.”

If Selena, Steve and Martin present the prestigious bash, it would mark the fourth time the Father of the Bride actor has hosted the Academy Awards.

Steve, 76, has presented the Annual Academy Awards solo in 2001 and 2003, as well as with Alec Baldwin in 2010. Could it be fourth time lucky?

This year’s Oscars is set to take place on March 27, 2022, and will air on ABC.

However, Selena, Martin, Steve, as well as ABC have yet to confirm any details about the hosts, so stay tuned for all the details.