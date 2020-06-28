New book shares an intimate insight into Meghan and Harry’s LA life

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

While Meghan is focused on networking, the book claims Harry isn't feeling comfortable being abroad during the pandemic

There are hundreds of publications about the Royals featuring interviews from close sources, but none are quite as fresh off the press as Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard’s latest work.

Royals At War: The Inside Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split With the House of Windsor (£18.99) hits shelves this week. In it, the journalists provide detailed accounts from various Royal sources. They cover how the couple coped with moving to Canada and then LA, plus detail how they’re feeling during the current COVID-pandemic.

Back in January, the Duke of Sussex, 35, Duchess of Sussex, 38, and son, Archie, one, moved from the UK. They shared their desire to live ‘as a normal family’ and away from the media’s glare.

Since then, the book shares that Meghan Markle has been focusing on networking with important LA business men and women. This is apparently in a bid to continue developing her ‘brand’ and explore career options for the couple when COVID-19 is over.

It’s a big step for the pair, who haven’t made any career moves since stepping down from their British Royal duties.

One insider says they’re planning to host dinner parties “with the likes of George and Amal Clooney and movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg”. Plus, they’re said to “be in touch with a number of LA power players.”

The book comes as Harry and Meghan sign to New York-based Harry Walker Agency. The company manages the Obama and the Clinton families, too.

In the book, a former friend tells the journalists: “Meghan has always been fascinated with the creation of a ‘brand’. I do not believe she married Harry with that solely in mind, but it was a determining factor.”

Ninaki Priddy, another friend who grew up with Meghan, says the actress shapes people and situations to her ‘satisfaction’. She also shares that she thinks the actress changed when she began her acting role on the show Suits.

She claims that she stopped seeing old friends as she settled in to her new, higher profile life.

As of Harry’s happiness in the States? He’s feeling anxious and “overwhelmed with guilt over not being closer to home while this (the pandemic) is going on.”

He’s practicing yoga to relieve his stress and ‘cabin fever’ post the move, according to the book.

All of the quotes in this book claim to come from Royal sources. However, none have been confirmed by the Royal family or Harry and Meghan as of yet.