The royal family just extended a very public olive branch to Prince Harry

This is lovely.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal family roles, lost their HRH status and Sussex Royal brand and moved across the pond to Los Angeles, USA.

The Sussex family’s exit from royal life prompted a wave of backlash, with people taking most umbrage with the fact that the royal family seemed to have taken offence.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the past few months have been consumed with rumours of fallouts and feuds.

This past weekend however, the royal family appeared to show their love for the Sussex couple, extending a very public olive branch to Prince Harry.

Yes, really.

As the royals marked Father’s Day publicly this weekend, Prince Harry got a sweet mention from his father, Prince Charles.

Taking to Instagram, the Prince of Wales posted a Father’s Day tribute to not only his own father, Prince Philip, but his two sons too.

‘Whether you are a Father, a Dad, a Daddy or a Pa, wishing you a Happy Father’s Day!,’ read the post on the Clarence House Instagram page alongside a sweet series of photographs. ‘1: A young Prince Charles is carried by his father, The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside his sister Princess Anne and mother Princess Elizabeth. Taken at Clarence House in 1951. 2: The Prince of Wales is pictured with his two sons at Cirencester Park Polo Cup in 2004.’

