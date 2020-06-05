The royal family is desperately missing each other, explaining: ‘You really want to give people a hug’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, isolating people to their homes, cancelling events and postponing travel plans.

No one is exempt from these guidelines, not even the royal family, with the Mountbatten-Windsors isolating in different parts of the United Kingdom during lockdown, unable to see each other.

The Queen and Prince Philip are on lockdown in their Windsor Castle home and tended to by a skeleton staff. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are living in Balmoral, Scotland. Prince William and Kate Middleton are spending lockdown in their Norfolk home, Amner Hall. And Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are staying in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.

The royal family – like all of us – have been communicating virtually, celebrating milestone moments – from birthdays to anniversaries – with communal video calls. But nothing beats the real deal of seeing each other in person, something the royal family opened up about this week, explaining that they are ‘desperately missing each other’.

During a video interview on Sky News’ After The Pandemic: Our New World, Prince Charles explained: ‘Well it’s terribly sad, let alone one’s friends. But fortunately at least you can speak to them on telephones and occasionally do this sort of thing. But it isn’t the same is it. You really want to give people a hug.’

Going on to open up about missing his family, he continued: ‘I haven’t seen my father for a long time. He’s going to be 99 next week, so yes, or my grandchildren or anything.’ And explaining that he hopes to see his family soon, Prince Charles stated: ‘Well I do hope so because don’t worry I do totally understand so many people’s frustrations, difficulties, grief and anguish and I mean I’m just trying to do my best to find and help and encourage ways to enable people to go on doing that, but in a way that doesn’t wreck everything at the same time around us.’

