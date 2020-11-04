This is how the Queen reacted to the news of Prince William’s Covid-19 diagnosis

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Prince William contracted Covid-19 back in April, just weeks after his father Prince Charles confirmed that he had tested positive. The Palace said at the time that the Prince of Wales had been ‘displaying mild symptoms’ but remained ‘in good health’.

However, the Duke of Cambridge was reportedly reluctant to share details with the public as he didn’t want to cause alarm, and he continued to work virtually alongside Kate Middleton. The couple made various calls to key workers at the time, secretly volunteered for crisis helplines and even played a game of bingo on Zoom with care home residents.

According to an insider who spoke to Vanity Fair, although the news was kept under wraps the royal family were fully aware and it was ‘no secret’ to them. While reports have suggested that he was treated instead by Palace doctors rather than requiring hospitalisation, William’s symptoms are believed to be fairly severe. He was reportedly struggling to breathe, but the source claims that he was ‘not bedridden and actually coped pretty well.’

They added: ‘The priority was keeping Her Majesty the Queen shielded and safe, which was thankfully what happened. But of course the Queen was worried for Charles and William and relieved that they suffered only minor symptoms.

‘My understanding was that [Prince William] was not bedridden and actually coped pretty well with the virus, working for most of the time he had it.’

The family will be spending the second lockdown separately, with the Cambridges believed to be staying in their Kensington Palace home instead of their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, due to the fact that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are still attending school at St Thomas’ Battersea in London.

The Queen is returning to Windsor Palace alongside Prince Philip, and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are thought to be isolating in Balmoral, Scotland.