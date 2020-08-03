The Queen told Harry and Meghan that they can return to royal life ‘whenever they want’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography, Finding Freedom, has made a number of claims about everything from the couple’s first date to their relationships with the rest of the royal family.

The book by royal correspondents and journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand explains why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down as ‘senior royals’, the real story behind the Meghan tiara drama and why she felt ’emotionally bruised’ after her final royal engagement.

The couple have denied any involvement in the biography, with a spokesperson saying: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.’

However, it has already tipped to become a bestseller when it hits shelves on 11th August.

Now, an extract reveals that the Queen offered Harry and Meghan the chance to return to the royal family should the ever choose to. During a lunch with his grandmother, Harry was told that the monarch gave him her blessing and informed him that if he wanted to return to royal duties in the future the door would be left open.

In an excerpt from The Times, the authors report: ‘As they tucked into a roast lunch, the Queen made it clear to Harry that she would always support him in whatever he decided to do. Though a 12-month trial period had already been promised to Harry earlier in the year, their conversation was also a reminder that should he and Meghan ever want to return to their roles, they were always welcome.’

An insider also claimed: ‘It’s been made very clear they can come back whenever they want, when they’re ready.’

The Duke and Duchess are currently living in Los Angeles with their one year old son, Archie Harrison, and it is unclear if and when they’ll return to the UK.