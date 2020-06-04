How the Queen is celebrating her official birthday this month

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke of Edinburgh will celebrate his 99th birthday next week at Windsor where he is currently isolating with the Queen.

The monarch turned 94 in April, although she cancelled the traditional annual birthday gun salute as she didn’t think it was ‘appropriate’ during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead she celebrated privately with Prince Philip, reportedly enjoying virtual gatherings with her family.

The Queen’s official birthday in June is usually marked with the Trooping the Colour event, a large celebration which falls on the second Saturday of June. This year, her second birthday will be on the 13th June.

Her Birthday Parade has been cancelled, however, as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak and in line with the government rules on social distancing.

Back in March, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that ‘in line with Government advice, it has been agreed that the Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form.’

Now, the Palace has said that this year a small military service will be held to celebrate.

A spokesperson said: ‘There will be a small brief military ceremony at Windsor Castle to mark the Queen’s official birthday.’

It is unclear whether the Queen will attend the event.

The last public event she attended was the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on 9th March, although in April she made a rare televised speech to show her support for the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.