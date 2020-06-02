The palace has published rare photographs of how the Queen is spending lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed everything about life as we know it, with people now isolated to their homes.

One of the main ways of contacting each other is now social media. And from celebrities holding virtual exercise classes from their sitting rooms to live streaming concerts from their kitchens, it’s safe to say that we’re all getting to know each other and sneak a peek inside each other’s homes.

Not exempt from this is the royal family, with members from the Cambridges to the Wessexes posting videos and pictures from within their abodes.

The Queen has made the most news, probably seeing as she is usually one of the least active on social media.

This past few weeks, the monarch has given non-stop glimpses inside the grounds of her multiple homes, with her social media accounts giving tours of her Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Sandringham homes.

It wasn’t her lockdown location however but her lockdown activities that made news this week, as the Palace released rare photographs of the monarch doing what she loves most – horse riding.

‘The Queen is pictured riding Fern – a 14 year-old Fell Pony – in Windsor Home Park this weekend,’ read a caption alongside a series of rare photographs of the Queen, via Instagram. ‘Her Majesty has enjoyed riding since childhood and is closely involved with the welfare of the horses she owns for breeding, riding and racing.’

Like we needed another reason to love the Queen.