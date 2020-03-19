What Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie do for a living might surprise you

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are not working royals like their cousin, Prince William. Their schedules aren’t jam packed with official royal engagements, but not being a working royal also means they are not supported by the Sovereign Grant (a kitty funded by taxes and given annually to the Queen and her family for official duties).

However, that doesn’t mean that they don’t work. In fact, the sisters both have jobs and what they do might surprise you.

While many will assume that the members of the royal family don’t have ‘regular’ jobs, it turns out that Prince Andrew’s daughters have some very interesting careers that not many people know about.

Eugenie actually works as an an Associate Art Director at a London art gallery called Hauser & Wirth, and has previously spoken about her job, saying: ‘I knew I definitely wouldn’t be a painter, but I knew this was the industry for me. I love being able to share my passion for art with people.’

She told Harpers Bazaar that her role sees her ‘planning special projects’ and ‘supporting the artists in the gallery and managing events.’

And according to People, her sister Beatrice works for a US-based technology company called Afiniti.

So now you know!