Sarah Ferguson shares a beautiful unseen photo from Princess Eugenie’s wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank said ‘I do’ at St George’s Chapel in Windsor just months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows in 2018.

The second royal wedding of the year, it made headlines across the globe. The world fell in love with Eugenie’s stunning wedding dress, an off-the-shoulder gown which had a very special body positive meaning designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos. They also reportedly celebrated for two days and held a private funfair for guests.

To celebrate their first anniversary last year, Eugenie shared some unseen wedding footage from the big day and now her mother, Sarah Ferguson, has shared some new photos that have never been seen before to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Alongside a photo of Eugenie on the day of her wedding, she wrote: ‘My favourite photograph just for her mum on her wedding day .. and my little girl is 30 today and Happy Birthday my little magic dust.’

Eugenie’s wedding was a star-studded day, with one source telling the Mail Online at the time that there were ‘dodgems and funfair rides, coconut shies, lots of food stalls, loads of cocktails, bloody Marys for the hangovers and a festival vibe.’

The reception was also an event to remember with Robbie William getting onstage to perform for the couple and their A-list guests, which included Kate Moss, Jack Whitehall and Ricky Martin.

Happy birthday Eugenie!