Princess Eugenie’s father-in-law is in intensive care with coronavirus

Both George Brooksbank and his wife, Nicola, have tested positive for the virus

Princess Eugenie’s father-in-law is battling the novel coronavirus in hospital, Metro has reported.

Both of Jack Brooksbank’s parents have tested positive for Covid-19. It’s a ‘traumatic time’ for the couple, but the family is ‘rallying round’, a friend of Eugenie’s has reportedly said.

The 71-year-old is currently in a ‘serious but stable’ condition in intensive care. His wife, Nicola, 66, is recovering from the illness at home.

Princess Eugenie is currently volunteering her time to support NHS workers during the coronavirus crisis, along with her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

The Duchess of York recently shared a previously unseen photograph from Eugenie and Jack’s wedding day.

The pair were married a year and a half ago at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

We’re wishing both George and Nicola Brooksbank a safe and speedy recovery!