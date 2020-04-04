Princess Eugenie’s father-in-law is in intensive care with coronavirus

Both George Brooksbank and his wife, Nicola, have tested positive for the virus

Princess Eugenie’s father-in-law is battling the novel coronavirus in hospital, Metro has reported.

Both of Jack Brooksbank’s parents have tested positive for Covid-19. It’s a ‘traumatic time’ for the couple, but the family is ‘rallying round’, a friend of Eugenie’s has reportedly said.

The 71-year-old is currently in a ‘serious but stable’ condition in intensive care. His wife, Nicola, 66, is recovering from the illness at home.

Princess Eugenie is currently volunteering her time to support NHS workers during the coronavirus crisis, along with her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

I'm so proud of my hospital, The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, as they have become a trauma centre for the first time since 1982 due to the incredibly challenging time we face and the unprecedented pressure all hospitals and their staff face. It has created a Covid-19 fund for the RNOH’s staff that urgently need our support. The purpose of the fund is to help their frontline clinical staff in any way possible – from providing meals, to purchasing essential equipment items, to supporting mental health in a time of crisis. Tap the link in my bio to be directed to the just giving page or please get in touch with them for any donations in kind by emailing rnoh.fundraising@nhs.net or calling 0208 909 5362 @the.rnoh.charity @rnohnhs

The Duchess of York recently shared a previously unseen photograph from Eugenie and Jack’s wedding day.

The pair were married a year and a half ago at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

We’re wishing both George and Nicola Brooksbank a safe and speedy recovery!

