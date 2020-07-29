A beautiful unseen photograph from Princess Beatrice’s wedding has been released

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot earlier this month in an intimate ceremony, and while the details were kept secret until after the ceremony, many royal fans have been interested to know more about their low-key nuptials.

Her beautiful last minute wedding dress was borrowed from the Queen and she also wore recycled wedding shoes as a nod to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Princess also broke royal tradition with her stunning wedding ring and kept things minimal with a small service in front of just 20 guests in the Royal Chapel of All Saints at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where she was isolating with close family during lockdown.

There are a number of pictures from the wedding day, most notably a sweet photograph of Beatrice and Edoardo emerging from the chapel underneath a flower arch.

Rob Van Helden Floral Design were behind the gorgeous arrangement, and have since shared an unseen picture from the royal wedding showing the couple at a different angle.

The photo, taken by Benjamin Wheeler, shows the couple exiting the chapel and looking extremely thrilled as they leave as husband and wife.

Announcing their happy news, Buckingham Palace released a statement reading: ‘The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

‘The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government guidelines.’

Beatrice and Edoardo are believed to be in the south of France for their honeymoon, with onlookers claiming to have seen the pair in a small car filled with luggage.

Congratulations once again to the happy couple!