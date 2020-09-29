Why Prince William is worried about Prince George’s future

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – earlier this week when they introduced the little royals to none other than Sir David Attenborough. Not only did he gift George something rather special, Charlotte’s reaction went viral because it was absolutely adorable.

Their sweet meeting follows William’s work on an upcoming ITV documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All, which highlights the impact of growing environmental issues and features a meeting with Sir David in Birkenhead last year with Kate revealing that the little royals are ‘massive fans’ of his.

During the film, the Duke of Cambridge will call on people to ‘speed the pace up’ and urges us all to ‘get on top of it’ and ‘be more vocal and more educational about what’s going on.’

In the documentary, he discusses how fatherhood has given him ‘a new sense of purpose’, revealing: ‘Now I have got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life – your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition.

‘I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed. I have the belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference.’

He also talks about Prince Philip and Prince Charles’ ongoing efforts to preserve the natural world, saying: ‘My grandfather, my father, have been in environmental work for many years. My grandfather’s well ahead of his time. My father, ahead of his time.’

William then shares his fears for George, adding: ‘And I really want to make sure that, in 20 years, George doesn’t turn round and say, ‘are you ahead of your time?’ Because if he does, we’re too late.’

Prince William: A Planet For Us All is due to air on ITV on October 5th 2020.