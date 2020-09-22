Prince William says he felt a ‘new sense of purpose’ after becoming a father

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton often discuss what it’s like to parent their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, whether it’s revealing that they have spent lockdown enjoying this sweet activity together, or opening up about the fact that they have strict screen time rules for their little ones.

Now, the Duke of Cambridge has spoken about how much his life changed after welcoming his sons and daughter.

In Prince William: A Planet For Us All, a new ITV documentary, the Duke discusses the impact that becoming a father had on his need to protect the environment.

William was filmed two years ago on the ‘search for ways to protect the natural world,’ and in the trailer he opens up about how his life changed when he became a dad to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

He said: ‘I’ve always loved nature, but fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose. Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis, in my life, your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition.

‘I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed. I have the belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference.’

During the documentary, William meets those involved with protecting and restoring the environment across the globe, and he even crosses paths with Sir David Attenborough.

In another part of the trailer, Kate says: ‘The children were very upset that we were coming to see you and they weren’t coming. They’re massive fans of yours.’

He replied: ‘Kids know an awful lot about what is happening to the world.’

Prince William: A Planet For Us All is due to air on ITV next month.