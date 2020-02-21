Kate Middleton and Prince William’s sweet theatre date plans have been revealed

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis making just as much news as their parents.

From Prince George’s cheeky grin and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass to the recent news of the royal water fight, this year is all about the Cambridges.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made news earlier this week as she took part in Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, opening up about the birth of all three of her children. She talked everything from the ‘terrifying’ Lindo Wing steps post-birth photo call to being hospitalised for morning sickness and mum guilt, so it’s hardly surprising she got the world talking.

Today, the news was about Kate and William as a couple, as it emerged that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a very special date coming up – and it involves the theatre.

Kate and William are off to see Tony Award-winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen, in London.

‘On Tuesday 25th February The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a special performance of @DearEvanHansen in aid of The Royal Foundation,’ the Kensington Royal Twitter account announced on behalf of the couple. ‘Mental health is a key priority for The Royal Foundation, which has developed initiatives such as @giveusashout and @heads_together.’

We’re wishing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a lovely date night at the theatre.