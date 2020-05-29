Prince William’s feelings towards Kate Middleton’s family have caused a stir

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have often spoken about their close-knit family, sharing sweet anecdotes about their three children – from Prince George’s love of ballet, to Princess Charlotte’s favourite snack and Prince Louis’ first word.

The Duke of Cambridge has also spoken about his close relationship with his father and grandmother, while Kate is also said to have a lovely bond with her parents.

However, a recent story about William’s feelings towards Kate’s family has caused a bit of a stir.

A report in the new issue of Tatler claims that Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, is the ‘mummy [William] always wanted,’ and that their ‘family life is so soothing for him as it’s so different from his own family.’

The feature was written by journalist Anna Pasternak, who has previously written a book on Princess Diana’s relationship with James Hewitt.

She wrote: ‘In William’s eyes Carole and Micheal can do no wrong,’ then adding a quote from an anonymous source, claiming to be a friend of the Middletons, which read: ‘He absolutely adores them. Michael is charming. Really king, soft and gentle. William loves going to the country to stay with them. Their family life is so soothing for him as it’s so different from his own family.’

It continues that another insider allegedly added: ‘I’ve heard that Prince William is obsessed with Carole. She’s the mummy he always wanted.’

However, Kensington Palace issued a statement regarding the piece, writing: ‘This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.’

The publication has refuted the palace’s denial and claims that they had been in contact with them when putting together the feature, responding via Entertainment Tonight: ‘Tatler’s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources.

‘Kensington Palace knew we were running the “Catherine the Great” cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.’

Kensington Palace is yet to issue a response.