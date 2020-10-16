How Prince William is following Prince Charles’ lead in preparation for the throne

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Earlier this month, Prince William and Kate Middleton introduced their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to naturalist and broadcaster, Sir David Attenborough. Their meeting went viral, thanks to the adorable photos of Charlotte meeting her idol and George was even gifted something extra special (although it was met with controversy shortly afterwards).

The visit from Sir David at Kensington Palace was in aid of his new documentary, A Life On Our Planet. According to reports, it left George so upset that he didn’t want to finish watching it.

William also featured in a documentary of his own recently, an ITV film Prince William: A Planet For Us All, in which the Duke of Cambridge spoke about the effects of climate change and urged people to consider the impact of our daily decisions on the planet.

He spoke about how becoming a parent opened his eyes to the environmental crisis, revealing: ‘Now I have got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life – your outlook does change.

‘You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition.’

William also spoke about his father, Prince Charles, and grandfather, Prince Philip, admiring how passionate they have always been about protecting the planet.

‘My grandfather, my father, have been in environmental work for many years. My grandfather’s well ahead of his time. My father, ahead of his time,’ he explained.

‘And I really want to make sure that, in 20 years, George doesn’t turn round and say, ‘are you ahead of your time?’ Because if he does, we’re too late.’

Charles has always been an advocate for preserving the natural world, speaking at a number of climate change conferences over the years and encouraging people to take meaningful action.

So it appears that William is following Charles’ lead, aiming to protect the planet for the next generation.