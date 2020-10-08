Prince William opens up about Prince George’s recent David Attenborough sadness

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are the most talked-about family in the world, and while Prince William and Kate Middleton spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that make the most news.

Yes, from Prince George’s hilarious gifts and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass to Prince Louis’ strange first words, these royal tots never fail to make headlines.

This past week, it was the whole Cambridge family that got the world talking as the Duke and Duchess posted photographs to Instagram of their family meeting with David Attenborough.

‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough,’ the Cambridges captioned a series of sweet photographs of the meeting from their garden. ‘The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’.’

The meeting proved to be particularly exciting for Princess Charlotte and Prince George who are fans of Sir David and reportedly asked their parents if they could meet him. Not to mention, one particularly sweet moment saw Sir David give Prince George a very special present, a tooth from a giant shark that he found himself.

According to the Duke of Cambridge however, Prince George was hit particularly hard by David Attenborough’s latest documentary, with William explaining to Sky News that it brought his son ‘sadness’.

Marking the launch of his environmental Earthshot Prize, Prince William recalled to Sky News that his son was saddened by the thought of extinction and told his father: ‘I don’t want to watch this any more.’

Prince William continued: ‘I think to be perfectly honest I’m struggling to keep the optimism levels going with my own children, and that’s really kind of like an understanding moment. Where you kind of look at yourself and go “Am I doing enough on this, are we really at this stage in life when I can’t be hugely optimistic and pleased that my children are getting so into nature?” Because you kind of worry and dread they’re soon going to realise that we are in a very, very dangerous and difficult time in the environment and that as a parent, you feel you’re letting them down immediately.’

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet is available now.