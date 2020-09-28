Here’s how Kate Middleton paid special homage to David Attenborough

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This weekend, the Cambridges got a visit from a very special guest: Sir David Attenborough.

The man, the legend visited Prince William, Duchess Catherine and their children in the Kensington Palace gardens, and Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince George, 8, looked particularly starstruck by him – and they certainly had lots to chat about.

According to the caption of the images shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram, the royals enjoyed an early outdoor screening of the new documentary David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.

Sir David also had a sweet present for Prince George: a tooth from a giant shark, which he found on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s.

The family and David are passionate about climate change, and so it’s perhaps no surprise that Kate Middleton chose to wear a sustainable dress for the occasion.

The belted shirt dress is by designer Gabriela Hearst, and is made from repurposed denim. It is from the pre-fall 2020 collection, and you can pre-order it below.

On her website, the designer explains, ‘Pre-fall is always one of the most sustainable collections that we do, because we work from sketches and swatches. We don’t even develop one sample, because we have plenty of preexisting materials.’

The Duchess is also known for wearing the pieces she loves again and again, and we can imagine this dress will slot nicely into her forever wardrobe.