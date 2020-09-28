Here’s how Kate Middleton paid special homage to David Attenborough

Trending:

    • This weekend, the Cambridges got a visit from a very special guest: Sir David Attenborough.

    The man, the legend visited Prince William, Duchess Catherine and their children in the Kensington Palace gardens, and Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince George, 8, looked particularly starstruck by him – and they certainly had lots to chat about.

    According to the caption of the images shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram, the royals enjoyed an early outdoor screening of the new documentary David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.

    Sir David also had a sweet present for Prince George: a tooth from a giant shark, which he found on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize 🌍 the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.

    The family and David are passionate about climate change, and so it’s perhaps no surprise that Kate Middleton chose to wear a sustainable dress for the occasion.

    The belted shirt dress is by designer Gabriela Hearst, and is made from repurposed denim. It is from the pre-fall 2020 collection, and you can pre-order it below.

    On her website, the designer explains, ‘Pre-fall is always one of the most sustainable collections that we do, because we work from sketches and swatches. We don’t even develop one sample, because we have plenty of preexisting materials.’

    The Duchess is also known for wearing the pieces she loves again and again, and we can imagine this dress will slot nicely into her forever wardrobe.

