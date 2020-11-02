Prince William and Kate Middleton’s sweet appearance this week is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never fail to make viral news, and with their roles elevated this year, the royal couple are all anyone can talk about.

While the Cambridge children get the most attention, from Prince George knowing he’s different from his siblings to Prince Louis’ love of cuddling, it’s Prince William and Kate Middleton who spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This week, the royal couple made a sweet appearance, taking to our TV screens for the Pride of Britain Awards on Sunday night.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge presented a special recognition award to NHS frontline workers.

‘On behalf of a grateful nation, it is a tremendous honour for Catherine and I to present this special recognition award to the army of dedicated NHS staff,’ Prince William announced. ‘The devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic has reminded us as a nation of how much we owe to the thousands of NHS workers who have gone far beyond the call of duty this year.’

He continued: ‘They have worked tirelessly around the clock, with humility and compassion, in the most challenging of circumstances, putting their own lives on the line to help others. It is fitting that we are here today at Britain’s oldest hospital to thank and celebrate our NHS staff and to honour them with a Pride of Britain award.’

Kate Middleton also paid tribute, announcing: ‘Through our conversations with frontline workers during the pandemic, we have been inspired by their stories of bravery and selflessness. Many have had to leave their families for weeks on end, some have come out of retirement to help, while others have stepped into new roles to play their part in the fight against coronavirus. And it is not just the medical teams – all NHS staff have played a crucial role through this time.’

She concluded: ‘During lockdown, we joined people up and down the country to applaud the NHS and our key workers each week. Their hard work still goes on and we remain indebted to them for all they do.’

The Duke and Duchess are said to have filmed last week with broadcaster Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek was hospitalised with COVID-19 back in March.

The Cambridges – along with the rest of the world – appeared touched by Kate Garraway’s strength at such a difficult time, with Prince William telling her: ‘You are doing amazingly though. If it wasn’t for social distancing we would both give you a hug’.

Well, this is lovely.