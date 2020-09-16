A video of Prince William and Kate Middleton making bagels in Brick Lane is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, making viral news on the regular.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis‘ love of cuddling, these toddlers never fail to make news, with the whole family spending lockdown in their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.

It is the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who got the world talking this week, returning to royal duties as the family of five relocated back to London.

This week, it was a trip to East London that made news as Prince William and Kate Middleton went to iconic bagel shop, Beigel Bake, with a video of the couple baking going viral.

‘A visit to one of London’s most iconic bagel shops to see behind the scenes!’ captioned the video posted to the Kensington Royal account. ‘@beigel_bake was forced to reduce their opening hours during the pandemic but is back to 24hrs and continuing to support their local community.’

‘Thanking communities, individuals and businesses who have gone above and beyond to help others: Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited London Bridge and Whitechapel to hear about some of the challenges faced over the past six months,’ the Duke and Duchess later posted to Instagram.

‘Throughout the Covid-19 emergency, London Bridge Job Centre has continued to provide face to face support to vulnerable customers. There, The Duke and Duchess spoke to customers, staff and employers on the difficulties involved in helping people find work during a global pandemic.

‘At the London Muslim Centre @eastlondonmosque, volunteers have supported members of the community by helping to cook and deliver warm meals and medication to the most vulnerable – and gone above and beyond by providing befriending calls to the isolated, vulnerable and elderly and critical counselling, including supporting women affected by domestic violence.’

The post concluded: ‘During a visit to East London’s famous @beigel_bake Brick Lane Bakery, The Duke and Duchess heard how this affected employees, as well as the ways in which the shop have helped their community through food donation and delivery.’

Well, that’s lovely.