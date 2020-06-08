Prince William and Kate Middleton are hoping to get out of lockdown for a very important reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and the news that the Duke and Duchess are taking it in turns to homeschool their children to their sweet phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale, this past month has been all about Kate and Wills.

In fact, according to sources the royal couple is ‘stepping up more than ever’ in the absence of the Queen and taking it upon themselves to reassure the nation.

It has now been reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton hope to continue this, eager to be out of lockdown soon in order to carry out their official visits in person.

According to royal sources, after three months in isolation, the Cambridges are looking forward to resuming their official duties in person as opposed to over video calls as they have been doing now for quarter of a year.

‘As with other royal households we are looking at ways we can do physical engagements in the future in line with Government guidance,’ a royal source on behalf of the couple explained.

