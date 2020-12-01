William and Kate ‘may miss’ an invite to the Queen’s Christmas dinner

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Christmas is just weeks away, and while it is set to look very different this year there are still a few things to look forward to (namely opening the doors of the best beauty advent calendars and this giant Ferrero Rocher inspired dessert dome). In 2020, as we’ve all learnt, it’s the small things.

The government announced plans to allow three households to form a ‘bubble’ from 23rd to the 27th December, and of course these rules also apply to the royal family.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to be spending the holidays in their new home overseas, the question of who will join the Queen and Prince Philip for their annual trip to Sandringham remains.

In order to adhere to government’s coronavirus guidelines, the Queen and her husband must organise a three household bubble over the festive period – which means that some members of the family will have to make alternative arrangements.

Now, it has been reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton may not be invited to spend time with the monarch, as the risk posed by their children – who have been attending school – needs to be considered.

According to royal sources, Buckingham Palace physicians will be advising the Queen, assessing the safest way to spend Christmas by considering the ages of guests, for example.

A source told The Telegraph: ‘[The family] will sort it out between them; it will be about what’s practical.’

They continued that if the monarch and Prince Philip were to spend the festive season with young children, such as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, it would have to be ‘clearly’ considered as a result of the younger members of the family mixing with other children at school.

The Cambridges therefore may choose to spend Christmas with Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and siblings, Pippa and James, although the Palace is yet to confirm how members of the royal family will form their support bubbles this year.

However they decide to celebrate, we wish them all a merry Christmas!