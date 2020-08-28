Rare details about the Queen and Prince Philip’s first meeting have finally been revealed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen and Prince Philip are one of the most talked-about couples in the world, with their 73-year marriage being the longest in British royal history.

Despite now both being in their nineties, the royal couple still makes headlines on the regular, from their isolating in Windsor Castle over the coronavirus induced lockdown to their current summer holiday in Balmoral, Scotland.

This week, it was their first meeting that made news, as a recent documentary revealed previously unknown details about the occasion.

The upcoming National Geographic documentary, Being the Queen, is set to look into the Queen’s private life and how it links with her public role, featuring a rare recording where Lady Pamela Hicks, Prince Philip’s cousin, recalls the moment he met Queen Elizabeth.

According to reports, the Queen was then just a 13-year-old princess and Prince Philip was an 18-year-old cadet, with the two first crossing paths in Dartmouth in 1939, with King George VI, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret all present.

Referring to Prince Philip as ‘this absolute Greek god’, Lady Hicks recalled: ‘I think the Princess fell headlong in love with him at that moment’.

Royal historian Robert Lacey also shed some light on the relationship, explaining that King George VI and the Queen Mother felt ‘great anxiety’ that their daughter Elizabeth wanted to ‘marry the very first man she falls in love with’ given that he would have to ‘shoulder almost half the burden of the monarchy.’

Being the Queen is set to air on National Geographic on 31 August.