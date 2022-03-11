Why Harry’s speech at William and Kate’s wedding made the Duchess cry

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Next month, Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their eleventh wedding anniversary. That’s right – it has been over a decade since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said ‘I do’ at Westminster Abbey in front of almost 2,000 guests, with the ceremony televised to millions across the globe.

At the time, royal wedding fever swept the nation and stories about their big day made headlines for months to follow, whether it be for Kate’s stunning Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown or that iconic photograph of the couple kissing on the balcony with one of their young bridesmaids covering her ears.

In the years since, many sweet details have come to light. We now know that William actually helped Kate with her hair on the morning of the wedding, and that they broke protocol on their wedding night.

The Cambridges decided to throw out the royal rule book in several ways, choosing to put together their entire guest list themselves and Kate breaking this 350 year old royal tradition.

One thing that also made their wedding unique was the fact that William chose his brother, Harry, as his best man – a role that doesn’t usually exist in royal weddings.

And according to reports, Harry did a smashing job. As we all know, being best man comes with many responsibilities – and one of those is giving a speech at the reception.

In her biography, Harry: Life, Loss and Love, royal author Katie Nicholl says that his words went down well with the crowd.

She wrote: ‘It was affectionate, warm and funny and touched William deeply.

‘The speech was peppered with Harry’s classic sense of humour, and he ribbed his brother: “William didn’t have a romantic bone in his body before he met Kate, so I knew it was serious when William suddenly started cooing down the phone at Kate.”

‘Famous for his mimicry, Harry then impersonated his brother calling Kate ‘Babykins’, to much laughter from the guests.’

The author added that the speech even made bride Kate emotional.

‘When he said the couple’s decade-long romance was his inspiration, there was a shy smile from Chelsy, while Kate shed a tear,’ she writes.

How lovely!