Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly swore on live TV during the royal wedding and we missed it

Here’s everything you need to know…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had an action-packed couple of years. And from their royal wedding and the arrival of baby Archie to their more recent resignation from their royal roles and their relocation to California, the Sussexes are all anyone can talk about.

But it wasn’t baby Archie’s birthday video or Meghan Markle’s banana bread recipe that made headlines this morning. Instead, it was a hilarious throwback anecdote from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding.

The Sussex couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary yesterday, prompting a lot of throwback anecdotes from the big day.

One particular story involved the actual ceremony, where Prince Harry seemingly swore on live TV.

Yes, really. In a video clip that has recently resurfaced, Prince Harry appears to tell his bride as she meets him at the altar, ‘I’m shitting it’.

This has since sparked a Twitter debate however, with others believing the Prince is instead saying ‘I’m so lucky’.

Just a few months ago (before their social media silence), the couple posted an Instagram gallery to mark the anniversary of their engagement.

‘On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!’, the couple posted alongside a series of photographs of their engagement and wedding. ’They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world ❤️’.

It is not known how the couple celebrated yesterday, but it is thought that they had a low-key family day.

These two!