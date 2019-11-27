Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just posted a never-before-seen backstage photograph from their wedding

This is lovely

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had an action-packed year, and from the arrival of baby Archie to their move to Frogmore Cottage, the Sussexes are all anyone can talk about.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that they have taken some time away from the spotlight, with the family of three spending the next six weeks focusing on R&R.

The Duke, Duchess and baby Archie are reportedly spending Thanksgiving in LA with Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland, with speculation that they might stay there for Christmas too.

The royal couple broke their silence today however as they took to their Instagram to share a very sweet message for a very special occasion.

Uploading a series of photographs of their engagement and wedding, the couple captioned the post: ‘On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world ❤️’

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot a previously unseen photograph amid the gallery – a black and white behind-the-scenes photograph of the royal wedding showing Harry and Meghan laughing.

These two!