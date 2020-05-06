Trending:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a video reading to baby Archie to mark his birthday

And it’s lovely.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as the Sussex family resigned from royal life.

They have since lost their HRH status and their Sussex Royal brand, become financially independent and have relocated to California.

The family of three made news today however as they celebrated baby Archie’s first birthday.

Given the lockdown in place due to coronavirus, there are reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had to cancel their birthday plans for their son, but there is no doubt they are still celebrating.

In fact, the Duke and Duchess chose to follow royal tradition with their son’s birthday, but instead of releasing an official photograph via their own accounts, they instead decided to mark the day with a video.

The family of three instead took part in Save the Children’s ‘Save with Stories’ campaign, with the funds going towards the coronavirus appeal.

The video shot by Prince Harry sees Meghan Markle reading her son one of his favourite books, Duck! Rabbit!

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

There is no word how the Sussex family will actually be celebrating the big day, but knowing Meghan and Harry, there’s sure to be sweet cards, presents and a homemade cake (maybe a classic Meghan Markle banana bread).

This is lovely.

Happy birthday Archie!

