Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly returning to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has understandably been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next, from politics to Hollywood.

Last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a duo made news as they signed a huge Netflix deal to make movies and TV programmes and earlier this week, they released their first post-resignation portrait.

It was their upcoming return to the UK that made them headline news this week however as it was reported the Sussexes would be coming back to Blighty for a court hearing.

Despite speculation that Harry would be returning soon for a sit-down with the Queen, it has been reported that the couple actually have no plans to return to London in 2020, but will be back early 2021.

Meghan Markle’s High Court case against the Mail on Sunday begins on January 11 so she will be returning for that.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet commented on speculation.