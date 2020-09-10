Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face a ‘dilemma’ with their Netflix deal

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a busy few months since stepping down as senior members of the royal family. The couple have settled into their new home in Santa Barbara with their one year old son, Archie Harrison, and recently signed a lucrative Netflix deal to produce ‘informative’ TV shows and movies – although this is reportedly due to be ‘examined’ by the royal family to comply with their agreement regarding commercial work.

Announcing their Netflix deal, the couple said: ‘Through our work with diverse communities and their environments to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.’

But royal commentator Camilla Tominey believes that many are asking ‘what the Sussexes will be selling in return for such a vast sum’ and ‘to what extent are the Sussexes going to have to sell themselves, as opposed to the causes closest to their hearts?’

She discussed the possibility of Harry and Meghan taking a more involved approach when it comes to appearing in front of the camera, telling Express.co.uk: ‘The Duchess may have ruled out a return to acting, but the success of the Sussexes’ latest venture surely depends on the visibility of their association with it.

‘Which puts the couple in somewhat of a dilemma when it comes to their fiercely guarded privacy.’

However, Richard Greenfield, New York media analyst feels that the Sussexes will remain true to their intention to create informing and hopeful content.

He said: ‘I don’t know the terms of the Sussexes’ deal, but my gut instinct is it is going to be less about them starring and more about them using their global star power in attracting people to work on projects like American Factory.

‘This is a production deal, first and foremost.’

However Harry and Meghan decide to move forward with their new venture, one thing is for sure – we’re excited.