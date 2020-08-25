Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just gave us a glimpse inside their brand new home

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made non-stop news this past year, stepping down as royal family members, losing their HRH titles, dissolving their Sussex Royal brand and relocating to Los Angeles, California.

The Sussex family has been renting in California while they look for a permanent home, with the property of choice being Tyler Perry’s $18 million property.

Earlier this month however, it was reported that the couple had bought their first ever home together, choosing to move out of the Beverly Hills area by 100 miles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially bought their first property in Santa Barbara, settling for a quiet seaside area.

‘They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family,’ a representative for the couple confirmed to HELLO!.

But what does it look like inside? Well, Harry and Meghan appear to have just given us a glimpse inside the new property, taking part in a joint video call shortly after moving in.

So, what can we see from the sneak peek? Tall windows, a large fireplace, a big green plant and a cross statue.

We’re looking forward to another sneak peek soon.

Huge congratulations to Harry and Meghan!