Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are closing down their Sussex Royal charity

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family and they have since relocated to Los Angeles with their one year old son, Archie Harrison.

The Duke and Duchess no longer formally represent the Queen or use their HRH titles, and also stepped away from their Sussex Royal brand, sharing their final post on Instagram in March and detailing the move on their website.

Now, the couple has distanced themselves from the Sussex Royal brand once again by reportedly filing the paperwork to shut down the charity.

A source told BAZAAR.com that ‘paperwork has been filed with Companies House and the Charity Commission to formally close the charity [Sussex Royal] down.’

The insider continued: ‘During this period all Trustees will step down from their roles, except for The Duke of Sussex who will formally remain as a Director and Trustee until the liquidation process is complete. The Duke and Duchess remain incredibly grateful for the support and guidance the Trustees have given during this period.’

The source also said that ‘the sole programme in operation and development at the charity has been the sustainable travel and tourism initiative, Travalyst. Travalyst is now operating as an independent non-profit based in the UK, and all assets from Sussex Royal will transfer over.’

Harry and Meghan have currently in the process of trademarking their new non-profit, Archewell, ‘their own charity and volunteering services, wide-ranging website, and sharing ‘education and training materials’ via films, podcasts and books.’

They told Harpers Bazaar in April: ‘Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’

‘We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name.

‘To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.’