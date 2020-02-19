The Queen has apparently banned Meghan and Harry from using the Sussex Royal brand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The royal couple have since relocated to Canada, living a peaceful month with baby Archie.

The couple have faced a huge wave of backlash, with people taking most umbrage with the fact that the Queen seemed offended, with the monarch reacting strongly, removing their Commonwealth Youth Ambassador titles – something they were said to be shocked by.

It was her reported actions this week however that really got the world talking, as rumours emerged that the royal had banned Meghan and Harry from using the Sussex Royal brand.

Yes, really.

According to reports, the couple will no longer be able to market themselves with their ’Sussex Royal’ brand for the reason that they are no longer royals.

A source, via the Daily Mail, reports that ‘they simply cannot sell themselves as Royals’ anymore.

The royal family has not yet commented on the reports.