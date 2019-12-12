Prince Harry has said the sweetest thing about Kate Middleton

In-law goals

Prince Harry is one of our favourite members of the royal family. Whether he’s proving himself to be the best husband ever by taking Meghan Markle on the date of our dreams, or candidly talking about why none of the royals actually want to be on the throne, his fun and open persona has captured the hearts of the nation.

And although he has spoken openly about his close relationship with his brother, William, we’ve never been privy to information about his relationship with sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

She has, of course, been a part of their family for many years now, but just how well do they get on?

According to a now resurfaced interview with Harry, they have a very close bond and he actually refers to her as the ‘sister he never had’. Cute.

An excerpt from the interview with Newsweek reads: ‘There was no filling the hole left by Diana’s death, and Harry seemed to be growing up without someone emotionally available he could lean on. Kate has helped fill some of that gap.

‘When she and William got engaged, Harry called her the big sister he never had. He often pops into their apartment at Kensington Palace, where she cooks him a meal—roast chicken is reportedly a particular favourite.’

The fact that both Harry and Kate used to live at Kensington Palace made them even closer, according to Newsweek. Although Harry lived in a two-bedroom cottage on the grounds, Kate and William reside in a 22-room apartment in the actual palace meaning that they were never far from each other.

Living so close by also meant that Harry got to spend a lot of time with his niece and nephews.

‘Harry appeals to her sillier side because he is carefree, footloose, and loves banter. He finds things funny about people and says so,’ a source told the Daily Mail last year.

‘Kate also adores the way Harry plays with her children—he is very good with them, a charming big kid and silly uncle.’

Could we love him any more?!