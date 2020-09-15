Prince Harry is ‘happier than ever’ since stepping away from the royal family

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Many things have changed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they announced that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved overseas, and after a brief period in Los Angeles, California, they settled in the quieter seaside town in Santa Barbara with their one year old son, Archie Harrison.

The couple also signed a deal with streaming service Netflix, as they intend to ‘making inspirational family programming is also important to [them]’ with an emphasis on movies and TV shows that ‘informs but also gives hope.’

Although there have been rumours of tension between Harry and his family, Omid Scobie – co-author of the recent biography, Finding Freedom – has revealed that he is ‘happier than ever’ since his departure from royal life.

Talking to Vanity Fair, the royal correspondent said: ‘This is a man who said he wanted to continue his mother’s work. We’ve long mourned Diana’s place on the humanitarian landscape, and here we have Harry, who embodies her values and is willing to dedicate his life to them.

‘He’s at an age now where he’s taken that baton and is able to run with it in a way that he would never have been able to do within the House of Windsor. That’s very powerful and exciting.’

Scobie added: ‘Here is a man who’s very content and happy with his marriage, his family life, and thriving within his professional life. This is the moment he can sit back and think, “I made it.” He has found his happiness.’

Harry is celebrating his 36th birthday today, and the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William have all sent well wishes.

Happy birthday Harry!