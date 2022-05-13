James Corden calls Prince Harry a ‘devoted and loving husband and father’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and James Corden have been friends for years, with the Gavin and Stacey star turning up to the Prince’s 2018 wedding in full fancy dress and Harry appearing on a special episode of Carpool Karaoke in 2021 to talk about everything from life as a royal to settling down in the US.

And it seems their friendship is going from strength to strength, as James recently revealed that he and his wife, Julia, often meet up with the Sussexes and that their children enjoy play dates together.

James and Julia have three children, Max, 11, Cary, 7, and Charlotte, 4, while Harry and Meghan are parents to Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 11 months.

During an interview with The Sun, The Late Late Show host said about visiting the Sussexes at their California home: ‘It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely. Obviously, I’m not telling you any more. Obviously.’

He also spoke about what Harry is like as a father, and explained that he only has ‘admiration and respect’ for the couple and will ‘always be in their corner’.

James said: ‘I don’t know if it necessarily needs to be voiced the whole time but my experience of them has been nothing but positive.

‘I have a huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way.

‘I think he is a devoted and loving husband and father and I think what they have done [in turning away from royal life] is incredibly brave and I’ll always be in their corner. I have nothing but admiration and respect for them. I think it’s impossible to judge any of it really.’

How lovely!