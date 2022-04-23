Prince Harry alleged to have sought MI6 therapists for mental health battle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

He has ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas to thank

Prince Harry is said to have been encouraged to seek therapy by ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

Royal author, Tina Brown, has unearthed topics of conversation around the British monarchy in her latest book The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor — The Truth And The Turmoil.

In her latest instalment, Tina addressed the 37-year-old royal’s battle with mental health, and the lengths he went to to cope with the matters at hand.

It has been reported he was struggling to juggle his personal life with his royal duties and public appearance, which took its toll on his relationship with Cressida, who dated Harry from 2012 to 2014.

Tina recounts in her book, with extracts published on the Maill Online, thoughts on Harry and Cressida’s relationship from a friend, which reads: “Cressida wanted to go out to dinner and touch knees under the table. Harry would walk four paces ahead of her, instead of holding her hand. When they went to the theatre, he left at the interval to get out without a hassle.

“She was either being dragged through the streets being yelled at or ignored while he threw a hissy fit.”

But this concerned Cressida, who is said to have persuaded her then-boyfriend to seek help.

The insider continued: “There was a need for someone who would be incredibly discreet and who understood what it’s like to have a public version of your life and a private version of your life.

“Therapists at MI6, that’s what they do.”

Though Harry and Cressida’s relationship came to an end, he wrote a sweet letter thanking her for her help. The note read: “I admire you, I wish you well and above all thank you for helping me to address my demons and seek help.”

Harry has since married wife Meghan Markle, and the couple have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together.