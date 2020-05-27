Prince Charles has revealed a sweet secret from Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding day

Here’s everything to know…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are one of the most talked-about couples in the world, making headline news for everything from their sweet surprise phone calls to NHS staff to their sharing their home schooling duties equally.

This past month however it is their wedding anniversary that made news, prompting the resurfacing of a lot of stories from the big day in 2011. And from protocol breaks to changing traditions, there was a lot to report on.

There was the fact that Pippa Middleton and Prince Harry were elected Maid of Honour and Best Man – two roles that are not supposed to exist in royal weddings, not to mention the double kiss that the newlyweds performed for the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony and of course their choosing to spend their wedding night at Buckingham Palace rather than jetting off for their honeymoon immediately.

This week it was the wedding music from Kate and William’s big day that got the world talking, as Prince Charles revealed that he had a big part to play in the couple’s wedding music – something that wasn’t known until now.

‘I love trying to organise some interesting, I hope, pieces of music for certain occasions…particularly for weddings if people want,’ the 71-year-old explained in a two part interview with Alan Titchmarsh on Classic FM. ’I know my eldest son was quite understanding and was perfectly happy for me to suggest a few pieces for their wedding. I hope that gave some people pleasure, but it’s rather fun having orchestras in for great occasions like that, and why not suggest a few pieces occasionally? Anyway… I do enjoy it.’

Well, that’s lovely.