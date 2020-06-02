Prince Charles had a secret job at both Prince William and Prince Harry’s weddings

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Price Harry‘s weddings were watched by millions of people across the globe. William and Kate Middleton’s big day in 2011 was a lavish affair at Westminster Abbey and they celebrated their ninth anniversary in April, while Harry and Meghan Markle said ‘I do’ at St George’s Chapel and had no less than 600 guests including Oprah Winfrey, the Clooneys and Elton John.

But a little known fact is that their father, Prince Charles, actually had a very sweet unknown role in both of his sons weddings.

ITV News’ Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson spoke about the fact that Charles had actually chosen some of the music for both William and Harry’s weddings on their Royal Rota podcast.

Ship said: ‘He likes classical music so much that he’s often suggested pieces of music that certain high profile people, such as his sons, should have at their weddings.’

Robinson added: ‘He said that he loves suggesting pieces of music and trying to organise music. That obviously became very helpful for Prince William to have a father that’s so knowledgeable.’

He replied: ‘When you’ve got millions of people around the world watching your wedding, it’s quite good to have some music. But it wasn’t just William’s wedding back in 2011 at Westminster Abbey. It was also Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018, just over two years ago now.

‘They just had their anniversary very recently. It was Prince Charles who suggested the Kingdom Choir. I think a lot of people just presumed it was Meghan that suggested it. But Prince Charles has a lot of connections in this sector.

‘It was the Kingdom Choir that famously sung ‘Stand by Me’ at the wedding.’

How sweet!