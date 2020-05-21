How Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan spent their ‘quiet’ anniversary

After stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to Canada where they were ‘enjoying the quiet life’ as a family with their one year old son, Archie Harrison.

However, just before the lockdown was imposed the couple flew to California and have settled into their new LA home where they’ve got some very famous neighbours.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been busy helping those in need as much as they can, delivering food to those severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the Los Angeles area and joining charity video calls back to the UK.

Harry and Meghan also celebrated their two year wedding anniversary this week, and while they are no longer using their Sussex Royal Instagram account, many of their fans shared throwback photos of their big day on social media.

Royal correspondent and journalist Omid Scobie claims that the Sussexes celebrated the milestone by spending ‘quality time’ with their son.

Just before the day, a source reportedly told him: ‘They’re not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary.

‘Like everyone else, they are in lockdown at the moment, so they will just be hanging out together at home. But it will still be a lovely day.’

Scobie, who is the co-author of a new Harry and Meghan biography set for release this summer, also shared rare photos from the Duke and Duchess’ wedding on Twitter to mark the occasion. He has a good relationship with the pair and was one of the few journalists given details of Archie’s video call to his great grandmother, the Queen, on her 94th birthday last month.