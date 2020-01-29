Prince Andrew is ‘angry’ about claims he isn’t cooperating with the FBI

Prince Andrew finally addressed his relationship with the late multimillionaire businessman, Jeffrey Epstein, in an interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis late last year.

Epstein was accused of having sex with girls as young as 14 and was imprisoned without bail in July 2019. He was later found in his cell the following month in an apparent suicide.

During the one-hour segment filmed at Buckingham Palace, Andrew was pressed for details about their friendship and his relationship with Virginia Giuffre who alleges that she was trafficked by Epstein and had a sexual encounter with Andrew in 2001. The interview was widely criticised and branded a ‘car crash’ – leading him to step down from royal duties and his Buckingham Palace office.

The Duke of York has retreated from the public eye, but earlier this week it was reported that he had so far offered ‘zero cooperation’ in the Epstein case. Attorney Geoffrey Berman claims that Andrew was contacted by law officials and the FBI regarding an interview, but he has not responded.

During a news conference, Berman said: ‘To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation.’

However, the claim is said to have angered Andrew, and while the Palace has not commented in the allegations, a source told The Telegraph: ‘The duke is more than happy to talk to the FBI but he hasn’t been approached by them yet.

‘He is angry about the way this is being portrayed and bewildered as to why this was said in New York.’

Lawyer Lisa Bloom, who is representing five of Epstein’s alleged victims, has said that Berman had ‘no choice’ but to speak out, telling BBC News that Andrew needed to ‘stop playing games’ and ‘do the right thing’ by assisting authorities with the investigation.

The Palace has not yet responded to the recent comments.