Prince Andrew has reportedly offered ‘zero cooperation’ in Jeffrey Epstein case

Prince Andrew made headlines late last year when he publicly addressed his relationship with the late multimillionaire businessman and registered sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was accused of having sex with girls as young as 14 and was imprisoned without bail in July 2019. He was later found in his cell the following month in an apparent suicide.

In Novemember, the Duke of York agreed to a one-hour interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis, aired from Buckingham Palace, to address the allegations. However, it was branded a ‘car crash’ and as a result, he was forced to step down from royal duties and his Buckingham Palace office.

In a statement, Andrew said: ‘It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support.

‘Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.’

While the royals have been fairly quiet about the situation, his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, cancelled her engagement party in the wake of the scandal, and he didn’t attend when she rearranged the event.

Now, Attorney Geoffrey Berman claims that Andrew was contacted by law officials and the FBI regarding an interview, but he has not responded.

During a recent news conference, Berman said: ‘To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation.’

The BBC reports that Buckingham Palace would not be making any comments, however they did claim that Andrew’s lawyers are in contact with US authorities.

David Boies, a lawyer representing five women accusing Epstein of abuse, has said that he intends to serve subpoenas in order to force Andrew to testify as a witness.