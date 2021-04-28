Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

‘It's the perfect thing to do during a pandemic!'

Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer has today revealed that she gave birth to her first child during lockdown.

She hasn’t shared the news before now, which has prompted fans to call it her COVID baby.

Natalie and partner and fellow actor David Oakes’ baby girl arrived in January. Only their closest friends and family knew they’d given birth, The Daily Mail reports.

Natalie doesn’t use social media, which is likely why it was so easy for the star to keep her pregnancy and birth under wraps.

She shared her happy news with friend Esther Rantzen when appearing on her podcast, That’s After Life, this week.

“It’s the perfect thing to do during a pandemic – get pregnant, have a baby,” Natalie jested.

She continued: “I feel like I’m probably being a bit of a cliché, she’ll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years’ time one day going, ‘Yeah, I’m a COVID baby'”.

“I think there’s going to be lots of COVID babies because what else can people do, maybe like blitz babies?”

She went on: “She’s just three months and she’s an absolute joy, I’m never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else.”

“People say, ‘Your whole perspective on life will change, and your whole set of value system’ and you sort of roll your eyes and go ‘yeah, yeah’ — and then you have one and you go, ‘Oh. Wow!'”

Speaking candidly about her experience as a new mother, she said she was ‘in love’ and that her baby was ‘a joy’.

You’ll know Natalie as Margaery Tyrell from Game of Thrones, but she also played Anne Boleyn in The Tudors back in 2007.

Talking about returning to work post-birth, she admitted it’ll likely be a challenge. “I’m going to find it very difficult, I think, you don’t want to warp the childhood experience,” she shared.

Congratulations to the happy couple—we wish them all the best as new parents.